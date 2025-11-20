Rockies Add Trio of Indians to 40-Man Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A trio of former Spokane Indians players took a major step towards realizing their big league dreams on Tuesday. Welinton Herrera, Gabriel Hughes, and Sterlin Thompson were all added to Colorado's 40-man roster, protecting them being selected by another organization in next month's Rule 5 Draft.

Herrera, 21, is ranked as the Rockies No. 19 prospect overall and the No. 4 left-handed pitching prospect in the Colorado farm system by MLB.com. Originally signed by Colorado as an international free agent in 2021, the southpaw appeared in 23 games with Spokane in 2024 and helped lead the team to their first Northwest League title since 2008. Herrera returned to Spokane to start the 2025 season and was close to unhittable (0.49 ERA, 10 SV, 14.24 K/9) before earning a promotion to Hartford in May. He was selected to represent the Rockies in the All-Star Futures Game and finished the season with the fourth-most saves among all Minor League pitchers. Overall, Herrera has made 157 appearances (one start) over his Minor League career from 2021-25, going 25-10 with a 3.27 ERA (214.2 IP, 78 ER), 88 walks and 309 strikeouts.

Hughes, 24, is ranked as the Rockies No. 14 prospect by MLB.com and Baseball America. The right-hander was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by Colorado out of Gonzaga University in 2022 and was Spokane's opening night starter in 2023. Hughes was promoted to Hartford in June after just eight starts with the Indians and made six appearances with the Yard Goats before undergoing Tommy John surgery. After missing all of 2024, Hughes returned to make 24 starts this season between Triple-A Albuquerque (14 GS), Double-A Hartford (9 GS) and the ACL Rockies (1 GS). Overall, Hughes has gone 11-11 with a 4.89 ERA (175.0 IP, 95 ER), 65 walks and 172 strikeouts in 39 starts in the Minor Leagues from 2022-25.

Thompson, 24, is ranked as the Rockies No. 15 prospect by MLB.com. The outfielder was drafted in the first round (31st overall) by Colorado out of the University of Florida in 2022 and was named a Northwest League All-Star with Spokane in 2023 after slashing .323/.399/.520 in 60 games with the Indians. He spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Albuquerque, batting .296 (130-for-439) with 28 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and a .911 OPS in 120 games. Overall, Thompson has played in 359 games in the Minor Leagues from 2022-25, slashing .279/.360/.459 with 218 runs, 138 extra-base hits and 44 stolen bases.







Northwest League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.