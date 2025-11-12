Isaac Collins Named to All-Rookie First Team
Published on November 12, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Isaac Collins joined the Milwaukee Brewers as a Minor League Rule 5 pick before the 2023 season. He ended this year as one of the most valuable members of baseball's best regular season team.
The former Spokane Indians player was recognized with a spot on MLB Pipeline's 2025 All-Rookie First Team after a breakout season with the Brewers that saw the 28-year-old emerge as one of the National League's top left fielders.
Collins slashed .263/.368/.411 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 54 RBI, and 16 stolen bases in 130 games with Milwaukee (2.6 fWAR/2.1 bWAR). He finished second among rookies in both walks (57) and walk rate (12.9) while also ranking among the top 10 in RBI, stolen bases, runs, doubles, and OBP. Collins truly shined on the defensive side, finishing with 5 Outs Above Average per Statcast (second behind only Steven Kwan's 6 among MLB left fielders).
Originally a ninth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies out of Creighton University in 2019, Collins was one of Spokane's best players during the 2021 season, slashing .312/.399/.495 in 78 games while helping the Indians reach the High-A West Championship Series.
A full list of MLB Pipeline's All-Rookie First and Second Teams can be found below:
FIRST TEAM
C: Drake Baldwin, Braves
1B: Nick Kurtz, Athletics
2B: Luke Keaschall, Twins
3B: Caleb Durbin, Brewers
SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics
OF: Roman Anthony, Red Sox
OF: Isaac Collins, Brewers
OF: Jakob Marsee, Marlins
DH: Colson Montgomery, White Sox
SP: Cade Horton, Cubs
SP: Noah Cameron, Royals
RP: Matt Svanson, Cardinals
SECOND TEAM
C: Carlos Narváez, Red Sox
1B: Troy Johnston, Marlins
2B: Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers
3B: Matt Shaw, Cubs
SS: Chase Meidroth, White Sox
OF: Daylen Lile, Nationals
OF: Jake Mangum, Rays
OF: Denzel Clarke, Athletics
DH: Kyle Teel, White Sox
SP: Chad Patrick, Brewers
SP: Shane Smith, White Sox
RP: Mike Vasil, White Sox
