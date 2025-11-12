Isaac Collins Named to All-Rookie First Team

Published on November 12, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Isaac Collins joined the Milwaukee Brewers as a Minor League Rule 5 pick before the 2023 season. He ended this year as one of the most valuable members of baseball's best regular season team.

The former Spokane Indians player was recognized with a spot on MLB Pipeline's 2025 All-Rookie First Team after a breakout season with the Brewers that saw the 28-year-old emerge as one of the National League's top left fielders.

Collins slashed .263/.368/.411 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 54 RBI, and 16 stolen bases in 130 games with Milwaukee (2.6 fWAR/2.1 bWAR). He finished second among rookies in both walks (57) and walk rate (12.9) while also ranking among the top 10 in RBI, stolen bases, runs, doubles, and OBP. Collins truly shined on the defensive side, finishing with 5 Outs Above Average per Statcast (second behind only Steven Kwan's 6 among MLB left fielders).

Originally a ninth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies out of Creighton University in 2019, Collins was one of Spokane's best players during the 2021 season, slashing .312/.399/.495 in 78 games while helping the Indians reach the High-A West Championship Series.

A full list of MLB Pipeline's All-Rookie First and Second Teams can be found below:

FIRST TEAM

C: Drake Baldwin, Braves

1B: Nick Kurtz, Athletics

2B: Luke Keaschall, Twins

3B: Caleb Durbin, Brewers

SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

OF: Roman Anthony, Red Sox

OF: Isaac Collins, Brewers

OF: Jakob Marsee, Marlins

DH: Colson Montgomery, White Sox

SP: Cade Horton, Cubs

SP: Noah Cameron, Royals

RP: Matt Svanson, Cardinals

SECOND TEAM

C: Carlos Narváez, Red Sox

1B: Troy Johnston, Marlins

2B: Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers

3B: Matt Shaw, Cubs

SS: Chase Meidroth, White Sox

OF: Daylen Lile, Nationals

OF: Jake Mangum, Rays

OF: Denzel Clarke, Athletics

DH: Kyle Teel, White Sox

SP: Chad Patrick, Brewers

SP: Shane Smith, White Sox

RP: Mike Vasil, White Sox

ABOUT THE SPOKANE INDIANS

The Spokane Indians are the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies located in Spokane Valley, Wash. The Indians have played at Avista Stadium, home to the MultiCare Kids Bench Seat, since 1958 and have been a proud member of the Spokane community since 1903. Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE. The Spokane Indians Front Office and Team Store are open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from November 12, 2025

Isaac Collins Named to All-Rookie First Team - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.