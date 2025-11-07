Hunter Goodman Wins NL Silver Slugger

Published on November 6, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Louisville Slugger announced today that Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman has won the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award for catcher in the National League. Goodman is the first catcher to win a Silver Slugger in franchise history and the first Rockie to win it at any position since Trevor Story in 2019.

An All-Star for the first time this season, Goodman led all National League catchers in batting average (.278), hits (150), home runs (31), extra-base hits (64), total bases (281), slugging percentage (.520), OPS (.843), and RBI (91). The Rockies backstop became the second primary catcher in the Modern Era (min. 51% of games at catcher) to record at least 25 doubles, five triples and 30 home runs in a season, joining the Philadelphia Phillies' Stan Lopata in 1956 (33 2B, 7 3B, 32 HR).

Goodman, 26, was selected in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Memphis. He appeared in 50 games with the Spokane Indians in 2022, slashing .315/.351/.589 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and 34 RBI in 211 at-bats before a late-season promotion to Hartford.

Since 1980, the Silver Slugger has been awarded to the best hitter at each position in both the American and National League.

Previous Indians to win a Silver Slugger include:

Jurickson Profar - Outfield (2024)

Zack Greinke - Pitcher (2013, 2019)

Chris Davis - First Base (2013)

Carlos Beltran - Outfield (2006, 2007)







Northwest League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.