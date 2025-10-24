Hunter Goodman Named NL Silver Slugger Finalist

Louisville Slugger announced the National League finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards on Wednesday, with Colorado Rockies slugger Hunter Goodman earning one of three spots at catcher in the Senior Circuit.

An All-Star for the first time this season, Goodman led all National League catchers in batting average (.278), hits (150), home runs (31), extra-base hits (64), total bases (281), slugging percentage (.520), OPS (.843), and RBI (91).

Goodman, 26, was selected in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Memphis. He appeared in 50 games with the Spokane Indians in 2022, slashing .315/.351/.589 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and 34 RBI in 211 at-bats before a late-season promotion to Hartford.

Since 1980, the Silver Slugger has been awarded to the best hitter at each position in both the American and National League. This year's NL winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. ET and the AL winners the night after at the same time on The Baseball Insiders stream on YouTube.

Position finalists and winners are determined by a vote of managers and coaches who cast ballots for players at each position in their league. Each team receives four (4) votes; the manager and three coaches of the team's choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, home runs, RBI, batting average, total bases and runs, as well as the managers' and coaches' general impressions of a player's overall offensive value.

Previous Indians to win a Silver Slugger include:

Jurickson Profar - Outfield (2024)

Zack Greinke - Pitcher (2013, 2019)

Chris Davis - First Base (2013)

Carlos Beltran - Outfield (2006, 2007)







