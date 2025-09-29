10 Spokane Indians in 2025 MLB Postseason

Published on September 29, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The quest for baseball's ultimate prize begins now. Ten (10) Indians alums spread across eight different contenders will compete in this year's MLB Postseason, which kicks off tomorrow with the first four games of the Wild Card round.

The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers both have a pair of former Spokane Indians players while Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays each boast a lone representative from the Lilac City.

A full list of former Spokane players, coaches and staff in this year's postseason can be found below:

Justin Slaten | Relief Pitcher | Boston Red Sox

2025 Stats: 2-4, 4.24 ERA, 3 SV, 1.088 WHIP

A third-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2019, Slaten struggled as a starter with the Indians that summer (0-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.826) before a move to the bullpen allowed him to make the most of his arsenal. The right-hander joined the Red Sox in the Rule 5 Draft following the 2023 season and has carved out a role as one of the top arms in Boston's bullpen over the last two years.

AJ Lewis | Staff Assistant | Chicago Cubs

Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2019, Lewis was signed by the Rockies as a free agent and became a fan favorite in Spokane during his three seasons with the Indians (2021-23). He retired following the 2024 season with Hartford and transitioned into a major league coaching role with his hometown Chicago Cubs.

Jose Trevino | Catcher | Cincinnati Reds

2025 Stats: .238/.272/.351, 20 2B, 4 HR, 22 RBI

Selected in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Texas Rangers, Trevino was one of the top players for the Indians that summer (.761 OPS, 22 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI) and reached the majors for the first time in 2018. He was an All-Star and Platinum Glove Award winner with New York (AL) in 2022 and played a key role as a veteran leader/backup catcher with a young Cincinnati Reds squad this season.

Sandy Alomar Jr. | First Base Coach | Cleveland Guardians

Alomar made his professional debut with Spokane in 1984 before embarking on a 20-year MLB career that included six All-Star appearances, one Gold Glove, and 1990 American League Rookie of the Year Award. A member of the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame, Alomar has served as the team's bench coach/first base coach since 2010.

Zak Kent | Pitcher | Cleveland Guardians

2025 Stats: 1-0, 4.58 ERA, 16 K/8 BB

A ninth-round pick out of the Virginia Military Institute in 2019, Kent appeared in 10 games with Spokane that summer and remained in the Rangers farm system until a trade to Cleveland in 2024. The right-hander made his MLB debut on April 23rd and picked up his first big league win in Cleveland's division-clinching win over Texas in the regular season finale on September 28th.

Will Ireton | Interpreter | Los Angeles Dodgers

Ireton played collegiately at Occidental and Menlo before joining the Indians as a video coordinator in 2013. He has been with the Dodgers organization since 2016, and is now the team's Director, Japanese Player Operations and Strategy while also serving as Shohei Ohtani's interpreter.

Isaac Collins | Outfielder | Milwaukee Brewers

2025 Stats: .263/.368/.411, 22 2B, 9 HR, 54 RBI, 16 SB

Colorado selected Collins in the ninth round out of Creighton in 2019 and the switch-hitter was one of Spokane's best hitters in 2021 (.895 OPS, 9 HR, 48 RBI). He joined the Brewers organization in 2023 and made his big league debut with Milwaukee in September of 2024. Collins was a key part of Milwaukee's franchise-record 97 wins this season, winning National League Rookie of the Month in July and ranking as one of the league's to defensive left fielders.

Julio Borbón | First Base Coach | Milwaukee Brewers

A first-round pick out of the University of Tennessee in 2007, Borbón appeared in seven games with the Indians that summer and reached the majors with Texas in 2009. He spent parts of five seasons in MLB, appearing in 294 games with the Rangers, Cubs, and Orioles and also in Mexico and Indy Ball until 2019. Borbón worked in player development with the Yankees and Twins before taking over as the Brewers first base coach before this season.

Kevin Long | Hitting Coach | Philadelphia Phillies

Long spent eight seasons as a player in the minor leagues before becoming a manager in the Royals system, leading leading the Spokane Indians to a 44-32 regular season record and Northwest League title in 1999. He won World Series titles as a hitting coach with the Yankees (2009) and Nationals (2019) and has served as Philadelphia's hitting coach since 2021.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa | Utility | Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Stats: .262 AVG, 21 2B, 2 HR, 40 RBI, 15 SB, 1.6 bWAR

A fourth-round pick out of Mid Pacific Institute HS (HI) in 2013, Kiner-Falefa was teammates with Jose Trevino on the 2014 Spokane Indians. He reached the big leagues with Texas in 2018 and won a Gold Glove at third base in 2020 after leading the American League in defensive WAR. One of baseball's top utility players, Kiner-Falefa joined the Toronto Blue Jays in August after being claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

POSTSEASON SCHEDULE

The 2025 postseason will have four Wild Card Series games scheduled each day from Tuesday through Thursday under a best-of-three format, all available on ESPN's family of networks.

The MLB Wild Card Series will be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2025 MLB Postseason games, beginning with the Wild Card Series. In addition, MLB Network will have extensive studio coverage of the Wild Card Series.

The 2025 postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason and below.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Tigers @ Guardians, AL Wild Card Series Game 2: 1 p.m. on ESPN

Padres @ Cubs, NL Wild Card Series Game 2: 3 p.m. on ABC

Red Sox @ Yankees, AL Wild Card Series Game 2: 6 p.m. on ESPN

Reds @ Dodgers, NL Wild Card Series Game 2: 9 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 2

Tigers @ Guardians, AL Wild Card Series Game 3: 1 p.m. on ESPN

Padres @ Cubs, NL Wild Card Series Game 3: 3 p.m. on ABC

Red Sox @ Yankees, AL Wild Card Series Game 3: 6 p.m. on ESPN

Reds @ Dodgers, NL Wild Card Series Game 3: 9 p.m. on ESPN

*(if necessary)

FOR ANY THREE-GAME SCENARIOS ON THURSDAY, OCT. 2:

If the DET @ CLE series is over, then there are no changes to the original schedule.

If the SD @ CHC series is over, then:

DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

BOS @ NYY remains at 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

CIN @ LAD remains at 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN.

If the BOS @ NYY series is over, then:

DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. on ESPN).

SD @ CHC moves to 6:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. CT on ESPN (instead of 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT) on ABC).

CIN @ LAD remains at 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN.

If the CIN @ LAD series is over, then:

DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. on ESPN).

SD @ CHC moves to 5:08 p.m. ET/4:08 p.m. CT on ESPN (instead of 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC).

BOS @ NYY moves to 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

FOR ANY TWO-GAME SCENARIOS ON THURSDAY, OCT. 2:

If the DET @ CLE and BOS @ NYY series end, then:

SD @ CHC remains at 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC.

CIN @ LAD moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT on ESPN (instead of 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN).

If the DET @ CLE and SD @ CHC series end, then:

BOS @ NYY moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

CIN @ LAD moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT on ESPN (instead of 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN).

If the DET @ CLE and CIN @ LAD series end, then:

SD @ CHC remains at 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC.

BOS @ NYY moves to 7:38 p.m. ET on ESPN (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

If the SD @ CHC and CIN @ LAD series end, then:

DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

BOS @ NYY moves to 7:38 p.m. ET on ESPN (instead of 6:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

If the BOS @ NYY and SD @ CHC series end, then:

DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

CIN @ LAD moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT on ESPN (instead of 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT on ESPN).

If the BOS @ NYY and CIN @ LAD series end, then:

DET @ CLE moves to 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC (instead of 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN).

SD @ CHC moves to 7:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. CT on ESPN (instead of 3:08 p.m. ET/2:08 p.m. CT on ABC).

FOR ANY ONE-GAME SCENARIO ON THURSDAY, OCT. 2:

If there is only one game, then it will be scheduled at 7:38 p.m. ET on ESPN.

DIVISION SERIES

Presented by Booking.com

Saturday, Oct. 4

BOS/NYY winner vs. TOR, Game 1 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

DET/CLE winners vs. SEA, Game 1 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

SD/CHC winner vs. MIL, Game 1 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

CIN/LAD winner vs. PHI, Game 1 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

Sunday, Oct. 5

BOS/NYY winner vs. TOR, Game 2 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

DET/CLE winners vs. SEA, Game 2 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Monday, Oct. 6

SD/CHC winner vs. MIL, Game 2 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

CIN/LAD winner vs. PHI, Game 2 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

Tuesday, Oct. 7

BOS/NYY winner vs. TOR, Game 3 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

DET/CLE winners vs. SEA, Game 3 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Wednesday, Oct. 8

SD/CHC winner vs. MIL, Game 3 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

CIN/LAD winner vs. PHI, Game 3 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

BOS/NYY winner vs. TOR, Game 4* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

DET/CLE winners vs. SEA, Game 4* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Thursday, Oct. 9

SD/CHC winner vs. MIL, Game 4* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

CIN/LAD winner vs. PHI, Game 4* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

Friday, Oct. 10

BOS/NYY winner vs. TOR, Game 5* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

DET/CLE winners vs. SEA, Game 5* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Saturday, Oct. 11

SD/CHC winner vs. MIL, Game 5* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

CIN/LAD winner vs. PHI, Game 5* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

*(if necessary)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Presented by loanDepot

Sunday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Monday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

ALCS Game 2 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Thursday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

ALCS Game 4 (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Friday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4 (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

ALCS Game 5* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Saturday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

Sunday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Monday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

ALCS Game 7* (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes)

Tuesday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7* (TBS, truTV, HBO Max)

*(if necessary)

WORLD SERIES

Presented by Capital One

Friday, Oct. 24

Game 1, at better 2025 record (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 2, at better 2025 record (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Monday, Oct. 27

Game 3 (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Game 4 (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Game 5* (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Friday, Oct. 31

Game 6*, at better 2025 record (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 7*, at better 2025 record (FOX/FOX Deportes)

*(if necessary)







Northwest League Stories from September 29, 2025

10 Spokane Indians in 2025 MLB Postseason - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.