Griffin Herring Named Finalist for MiLB POTY

Published on September 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The regular season might be over, but the accolades keep rolling in for Griffin Herring. The talented southpaw, who joined the Spokane Indians in August after being acquired by the Rockies at the trade deadline, was named one of three finalists for MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year after a breakout season across two levels in 2025.

"It's a great honor to be nominated for this award," said Herring. "This season took a lot of turns, but with the help of three great staffs and a commitment to preparation, I was able to set a standard for myself going forward."

Originally selected in the sixth-round of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State University by the New York Yankees, Herring made his professional debut with Low-A Tampa earlier this season. The left-hander made quick work of the Florida State League (4-1, 1.21 ERA, .155 AVG, 0.90 WHIP) and didn't skip a beat upon a promotion to High-A Hudson Valley (3-2, 2.22 ERA, .201 AVG, 1.16 WHIP) before being traded to Colorado alongside Josh Grosz as part of the Ryan McMahon deal.

Herring's first month in the Rockies organization could not have gone much better, as the southpaw earned Northwest League Pitcher of the Month honors with Spokane after leading the league in batting average against (.136), hits allowed per nine innings (3.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.04).

Overall, the 22-year-old Texan finished the season with an 8-4 record, 1.89 ERA, .169 AVG, 1.00 WHIP, and 149 K/49 BB mark in 119.1 IP between Tampa, Hudson Valley, and Spokane. Herring ranked third in the Minors in ERA and average-against, fourth in WHIP and eighth in strikeout rate (31.4 percent).

The other finalists for this year's award are Jonah Tong (New York Mets) and Trey Yesavage (Toronto Blue Jays). MLB Network will reveal the winner during its third annual MiLB Awards Show Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Only Minor League performance was considered when MLB Pipeline staff decided the three finalists.

Previous winners

2013: José Fernández, Marlins

2014: Tyler Glasnow, Pirates

2015: Blake Snell, Rays

2016: Tyler Glasnow, Pirates

2017: Jon Duplantier, Diamondbacks

2018: Dylan Cease, White Sox

2019: MacKenzie Gore, Padres

2020: None (COVID)

2021: Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles

2022: Andrew Painter, Phillies

2023: Drew Thorpe, Yankees

2024: Quinn Mathews, Cardinals







Northwest League Stories from September 24, 2025

Griffin Herring Named Finalist for MiLB POTY - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.