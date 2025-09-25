Hillsboro Hops Announce Partnership with adidas

Published on September 24, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced today at a press conference that they have agreed to terms with adidas to be the fifth "Founding Partner" for the new ballpark.

The adidas North American headquarters is located in Portland, Oregon which enables collaboration between the two local brands. "We are incredibly grateful for adidas' investment in the Hillsboro Hops and our community," said Hillsboro Hops President K.L. Wombacher. "Partnering with such a globally respected brand not only enhances the experience for our fans, but also reflects the bright future of Hops baseball."

"adidas is proud to partner with the Hops in this exciting new chapter," said adidas North America President John Miller. "We are eager to elevate local talent, celebrate the new venue, and deepen our commitment to our community."

The new ballpark will open April 7th, 2026 for Hillsboro Hops' Opening Day. Season tickets are now on-sale by calling the Hops' Front Office at 503-640-0887, with more information on the project being found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.







Northwest League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.