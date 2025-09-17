Daniel Eagen Named Northwest League Pitcher of the Year

Hillsboro, Ore. - Minor League Baseball announced their Northwest League All-Star team on Wednesday and Hillsboro Hops' right-hander Daniel Eagen was named Northwest League Pitcher of the Year.

Eagen was drafted in 2024 102nd overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks and made his pro-debut with the Hops this year. Over 19 starts he dominated the Northwest League, posting a 2.49 ERA while striking out a staggering 132 batters in just 97.2 innings.

On April 24th against the Tri-City Dust Devils he threw an immaculate inning, one of the toughest feats in baseball. Eagen faced three batters in the top of the first inning, striking out all three on just nine pitches. There have only been 120 immaculate innings in MLB history, making it significantly rarer than a cycle or no-hitter.

Prior to his promotion to AA Amarillo, Eagen had two different six-inning, no-hit starts against the Vancouver Canadians. In his final 13 High-A innings, the right-hander allowed just 2 hits and 0 runs while striking out 22. In his AA debut he continued that streak with 7.2 scoreless innings against San Antonio.

According to MLB.com, Eagen is ranked as the Diamondbacks #13 prospect. The Diamondbacks #1 prospect and former Hillsboro Hop, Ryan Waldschmidt, was named a NWL All-Star as Designated Hitter.







