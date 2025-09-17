Trio of Spokane Indians Named NWL All-Stars

Minor League Baseball™(MiLB™) announced today the league award winners and All-Star teams for

the three leagues that make up the High-A classification in Major League Baseball's Player Development system. The Spokane Indians placed a trio of players on the Northwest League All-Star squad, as Cole Messina (Catcher), Jared Thomas (Outfield), and Braylen Wimmer (Utility) were all recognized as the NWL's best at their respective positions.

Messina appeared in 107 games with Spokane this season-including 83 at catcher-and slashed .259/.354/.378 with 23 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in 374 at-bats. The Indians primary backstop led all Northwest League catchers in innings (690.1), assists (67), caught stealing (40) and caught-stealing rate (39%) while posting a .986 fielding percentage behind the dish. Messina, 22, was originally selected in the third round of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Thomas was a one-man wrecking crew for the Indians prior to his July promotion to Hartford. The sweet-swinging outfielder sizzled to a slash line of .330/.427/.495 with 13 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 45 RBI, and 22 stolen bases in 291 at-bats. Spokane's leadoff man was particularly effective at home, hitting .399 with a 1.095 OPS in 38 games at Avista Stadium. Thomas, 22, was originally selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Texas.

Wimmer appeared at all three outfield positions plus third base, second base, and shortstop during his 86 games in the Inland Northwest. Spokane's super utility man was named Northwest League Player of the Month for May after leading the circuit in average (.337), hits (35) and total bases (55) and posted an overall slash line of .302/.376/.503 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 338 at-bats. Wimmer, 24, is the son of former MiLB player Chris Wimmer and was drafted in the eighth round out of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina.







