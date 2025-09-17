Spokane Indians Announce 2026 NWL Schedule

The Spokane Indians announced today their schedule for the 2026 Northwest League season, which opens against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) on Friday, April 3rd at Avista Stadium.

The 2026 regular season will once again feature 132 games, with 66 home games spread over 12 homestands throughout the spring and summer.

The regular season schedule will follow a similar format to the 2025 season with a six-game series running Tuesday through Sunday (with the exception of two three-game series). The 2025 season has a four-day break scheduled from Monday, July 13th to Thursday, July 16th for MLB's All-Star Break.

Game times and a promotional schedule for the 2026 season will be released at a later date. CLICK HERE for a printable PDF schedule.

KEY DATES

Friday, April 3rd - Opening Night Fireworks vs. Everett

Sunday, May 10th - Mother's Day Game vs. Tri-City

Thursday, June 18th - Final Game of First Half

Sunday, June 21st - Father's Day Game vs. Vancouver

July 13th - 16th - MLB/MiLB All-Star Break

Sunday, September 6th - Season Finale vs. Everett

RESERVE YOUR SEATS NOW

Mini-Season Ticket Plans for the 2026 season are on sale now and we are excited to announce that ticket package prices will remain the same for a second consecutive year! Mini-Season Ticket Plans include 11 games throughout the season (that's just about two games per month) and can be customized to fit your schedule. CLICK HERE to reserve your seats now!







