2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale January 13th

The Spokane Indians announced today that single game tickets for all 2026 home games will be on sale starting Tuesday, January 13th, at 10:00 a.m.

This year's promotional schedule is packed with (21) Firework Nights, (5) Storybook Princess Nights, (5) Rosauers Family Feast Nights, Harry Potter™ Night, Star Wars™ Night, and so much more!

The Indians open their 2026 season at Avista Stadium on Friday, April 3rd, against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) with Opening Night Fireworks. CLICK HERE to view our full 2026 schedule.

Looking for early access to single game tickets? STCU Gold Glove Members can purchase tickets at an exclusive Gold Glove rate starting on Friday, January 9th. CLICK HERE to become an STCU Gold Glove member now!







