2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on January 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

The wait is over! The Spokane Indians are pleased to announce that single game tickets for all 66 home games of the 2026 season are ON SALE NOW.

This year's promotional schedule is packed with (21) Firework Nights, (5) Storybook Princess Nights, (5) Rosauers Family Feast Nights, Harry Potter™ Night, Star Wars™ Night, and so much more!

The Indians open their 2026 season at Avista Stadium on Friday, April 3rd, against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) with Opening Night Fireworks. CLICK HERE to view our full 2026 schedule.

Planning to come to multiple games this season? Mini-Season Plans include 11 games and offer up to 40% savings on day-of-game tickets. All ticket plans are packed with great STCU Gold Glove Member perks and privileges like:

- FREE Ticket Exchanges

- Guaranteed Giveaway Items

- Early Entrance to Avista Stadium

- Access to the Champions Club

- Never Wasted Ticket Program

AVISTA STADIUM UPDATES

1) Reconstruction of the main concession stand has begun at Avista Stadium. More details including an estimated timeline for completion will be released in the coming weeks.

2) Framework for the video board at Avista Stadium was completed in November and the board itself will be installed early this year in advance of Opening Day.

3) Avista Stadium is transitioning to a cashless facility in 2026 in order to decrease transaction times, create faster moving lines, and improve the overall guest experience. Major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and pre-loaded gift cards will be accepted at Avista Stadium points of sale, including the Team Store and all food and beverage locations.







