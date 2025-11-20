Year in Review: Hops 2025 Community Impact Report

Published on November 20, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops & Hops Fund announced their 2025 community impact report on Thursday, highlighting the impact made in the community over the past year. It was a record-breaking year in many categories for the fund, including awarding 64 grants for over $125,000, presenting 10 scholarships for $2,000 each to first-generation students, hosting the largest Play Ball activation in MiLB with over 800 youth attending eight free baseball camps in the Portland-Metro area and making over 100 total community appearances.

The Hillsboro Hops Fund was established in 2014 as a community benefits program, the goal of which is to promote, foster and support education, health, culture and youth activities, including activities for underprivileged youth, in the Greater Hillsboro area. All the money raised by the fund is directly infused back into the community to support youth sports and education.

"We are so excited to share our 2025 Community Report. Every year we strive to grow our reach in the community and are proud to share all of the work our team has done in 2025," said Hannah August, Hops' Senior Director of Merchandise and Community Engagement. "This was a record setting year for us with our largest grant cycle and most community appearances by our mascots, players, and staff. We look forward to continuing to expand our impact of these programs in 2026 and beyond."

The Hillsboro Hops Youth Sports Grants continued for the fifth year, providing funding to youth baseball and softball programs in Hillsboro and the Portland-Metro area. In 2025, the Hops awarded 64 grants totaling over $125,000 for projects including field renovations, equipment upgrades, uniforms and more.

The Dream Big Scholarship program was launched in 2021 to provide scholarships to first-generation college students in our community. In 2025, the Hops awarded ten $2,000 scholarships to local high school graduates who will be the first in their family to pursue higher education. The 2025 class of scholarship students will be pursuing a variety of degrees from colleges and universities across the state, including Biological Anthropology, Neuroscience, Elementary Education, Industrial Engineering and more!

As a part of MLB's Play Ball Weekend initiative, the Hops hosted eight free clinics across the greater Hillsboro and Portland-Metro area for over 800 youth participants. The Hops hosted two specialty sites, one focused on softball for females athletes and a bilingual site ran primarily in Spanish. The entire Hops team and front office participated in the event, creating one of the largest activations out of the 120 Minor League Teams.

In total, the Hops mascots, players, front office and staff attended over 100 community events free of charge in 2025. Events ranged from youth baseball/softball games, community festivals and classroom visits. The Hillsboro Hops also provided over $30,000 in in-kind donations to over 250 non-profit organizations.

The full 2025 community report can be viewed here: 2025 Hops Community Report.

The signature annual event for the Hops Fund will be the first ever event at the New Ballpark. Lights On: A First Look, Presented by Mortenson, will be on Saturday, February 28th as we turn the "Lights On" for the first look at the Hops' new ballpark. Tickets will go on sale December 2nd and sponsorship opportunities are available now. All funds raised will benefit the Hillsboro Hops Fund.

Season tickets are now on sale by calling the Hops' Front Office at 503-640-0887, with Opening Day on April 7th, 2026. More information on the project can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.







