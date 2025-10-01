Griffin Herring Named to All-MiLB First Team

Another day, another accolade for Griffin Herring. MLB Pipeline announced its end of season award winners on Monday, with the Spokane Indians southpaw earning a spot on their All-MiLB Prospect First Team as the top left-handed starting pitcher in Minor League Baseball.

Originally selected in the sixth-round of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State University by New York (AL), Herring made his professional debut with Low-A Tampa earlier this season. The left-hander made quick work of the Florida State League with the Tarpons (4-1, 1.21 ERA, .155 AVG, 0.90 WHIP) and didn't skip a beat upon a promotion to High-A Hudson Valley (3-2, 2.22 ERA, .201 AVG, 1.16 WHIP) before being traded to Colorado on July 25th as part of the Ryan McMahon deal.

Herring's first month in the Rockies organization could not have gone much better, as the Indians southpaw earned Northwest League Pitcher of the Month honors after leading the league in batting average against (.136), hits allowed per nine innings (3.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.04). He finished his time in Spokane with a 1-1 record, 2.40 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, .141 AVG, and 47 K's in seven starts (30 IP).

Overall, the 22-year-old Texan wrapped up the season with an 8-4 record, 1.89 ERA, .169 AVG, 1.00 WHIP, and 149 K/49 BB mark in 119.1 IP between Tampa, Hudson Valley, and Spokane. Herring ranked third in the Minors in ERA and average-against, fourth in WHIP and eighth in strikeout rate (31.4 percent).

