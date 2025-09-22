2025 Spokane Indians Season Recap

Published on September 22, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

APRIL: The Indians dropped two of three in their opening series to eventual champion Everett before splitting their next four series against Vancouver, Hillsboro, Eugene, and Tri-City (the team would affectionally refer to themselves as the 'Spokane Splitters'). The team - and the circuit as a whole - enjoyed incredible spring weather, with nary a single rainout across the Northwest League in April.

RECORD: 11-12

STAT OF THE MONTH: 1.006 - Jared Thomas's OPS in April

TOP HITTERS:

Jared Thomas - .352 AVG, 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 5 SB

Aidan Longwell - .277 AVG, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI

Braylen Wimmer - .264 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 9 SB

TOP PITCHERS:

Welinton Herrera - 1-0, 0.84 ERA, 4 SV, 17 K/5 BB

Hunter Omlid - 2-0, 0.77 ERA, 16 K/4 BB

Davis Palermo - 1.32 ERA, 4 HLD, 15 K/8 BB

Michael Prosecky - 2-1, 2.86 ERA, 24 K/11 BB

TOP MOMENT: Jared Thomas (who else?) delivered Spokane's first walk-off win of the season with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth that plated Jesus Bugarin as the Indians edged the Canadians, 1-0.

MAY: The team's best month of the year, May heralded the arrival of Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon, who missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from a wrist injury suffered in Spring Training. The former No. 3 overall pick didn't show any signs of rust upon his arrival in Spokane, reaching base in all 10 games he appeared during the month. Indians utility man Braylen Wimmer led the league in average (.337), hits (35) and total bases (55) to take home Northwest League Player of the Month while Spokane's pitching staff posted its lowest monthly ERA of the season (3.73).

RECORD: 15-12

STAT OF THE MONTH: 0 - the number of hits allowed by Welinton Herrera in seven appearances in May before his promotion to Hartford

TOP HITTERS:

Braylen Wimmer - .337 AVG, 8 2B. 4 HR, 15 RBI, 10 SB

Charlie Condon - .297 AVG, .447 OBP, 2 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI

Cole Messina - .270 AVG, 7 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI

TOP PITCHERS:

Welinton Herrera - 0.00 ERA, 6 SV, 12 K/1 BB

Alberto Pacheco - 2-0, 1.98 ERA, 22 K/12 BB

McCade Brown - 2.08 ERA, 33 K/11 BB, .188 AVG

Konner Eaton - 3-1, 2.40 ERA, 32 K/11 BB

TOP MOMENT: Braylen Wimmer delivered the ultimate Mother's Day present with his mom in the stands. Spokane's second baseman drilled a two-out walk-off single in front of his mom, Jill Wimmer, as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 5-4, in extra innings at Avista Stadium on Sunday, May 11th.

JUNE: Spokane's offense finally hit its stride in June as the team posted its highest monthly average (.273) and OPS (.768) of the season. Despite their success at the plate, the team stumbled to a 10-15 record as the pitching staff imploded with a 5.99 ERA and failed to record a save in five opportunities. First baseman Aidan Longwell earned Northwest League Player of the Month honors after leading the league in average (.375), doubles (11) and RBI (24) while finishing second in slugging percentage (.636), OPS (1.065) and total bases (56).

RECORD: 10-15

STAT OF THE MONTH: 5.99 - the team's ERA in June

TOP HITTERS:

Aidan Longwell - .375 AVG, 11 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 1.065 OPS

Jared Thomas - .371 AVG, 6 2B, 5 HR, 17 RBI. 6 SB, 1.034 OPS

Charlie Condon - .317 AVG, 4 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI

Braylen Wimmer - .297 AVG, 7 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 6 SB

TOP PITCHERS:

Davis Palermo - 3.86 ERA, 19 K/3 BB

Konner Eaton - 1-1, 4.28 ERA, 34 K/9 BB

TOP MOMENT: Jared Thomas (of course!) delivered the season's signature moment - a walk-off two-run home run in front of a packed house at Avista Stadium on Friday, June 20th against the Everett AquaSox.

JULY: Spokane's offense came crashing back to earth in July as Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas, and Braylen Wimmer all departed for Hartford. The Indians managed a paltry .228 AVG in the month and saw their team OPS (.670) drop by over 100 points from June. Spokane's pitching staff rebounded with a 4.34 combined ERA thanks to strong performances from Stu Flesland III, Konner Eaton, and new arrival Everett Catlett.

RECORD: 10-14

STAT OF THE MONTH: .228 - Spokane's team batting average in July

TOP HITTERS:

Braylen Wimmer - .304 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 1.019 OPS (promoted to Hartford on July 18th)

Tevin Tucker - .254 AVG, 4 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 9 SB

TOP PITCHERS:

Stu Flesland III - 2.25 ERA, 14 K/3 BB

Konner Eaton - 2.73 ERA, 33 K/11 BB

Hunter Omlid - 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 15 K/6 BB

TOP MOMENT: Blake Wright authored one of the best individual performances of the season against Tri-City on Wednesday, July 2nd. Spokane's third baseman finished a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, three runs scored, and an RBI as the Indians defeated the Dust Devils, 10-8, in 10 innings.

AUGUST: It was another up-and-down month for the Indians as they dropped 12 of their first 18 games before running off a six-game winning streak (the team's longest of the season) from August 22-28. Spokane's offense managed just 18 home runs in the month - their lowest total of the season - while the pitching staff continued to be middle of the pack with a 4.45 ERA. Griffin Herring, recently acquired by the Rockies as part of the Ryan McMahon trade with New York, took home Northwest League Pitcher of the Month honors after leading the league in batting average against (.136), hits allowed per nine innings (3.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.04).

RECORD: 12-15

STAT OF THE MONTH: 15 - Stolen bases by Tevin Tucker (without being caught once!)

TOP HITTERS:

Andy Perez - .375 AVG, 11 2B, 1 3B, 13 RBI, 5 SB

Blake Wright - .279 AVG, 9 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI

TOP PITCHERS:

Fidel Ulloa - 2-1, 0.73 ERA, 16 K/5 BB

Luke Taggart - 0.87 ERA, 1 SV, 13 K/1 BB

Stu Flesland III - 1-0, 2.01 ERA, 29 K/5 BB

Griffin Herring - 1-0, 2.16 ERA, 39 K/13 BB

TOP MOMENT: Stu Flesland III put the finishing touches on a stellar second half on Wednesday, August 27th at Avista Stadium. The southpaw out of Mt. Spokane High School allowed just three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven over a season-high 7.1 innings before departing to a rousing ovation from the hometown crowd.

SEPTEMBER: Wake me up when September ends. The Indians finished the season on a nine-game losing streak, including all six of their games in the season's final month. Spokane managed just seven runs and 22 hits across a half dozen games against Eugene to end the year with the Northwest League's worst overall record at 58-74 (29-37 in the second half).

RECORD: 0-6

STAT OF THE MONTH: 7 - the number of runs Spokane scored in six games against Eugene

TOP HITTERS:

Jimmy Obertop - .824 OPS, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

TOP PITCHERS:

Griffin Herring - 3.60 ERA, 8 K/0 BB

TOP MOMENT:

It ended.

POST-SEASON HONORS:

The Spokane Indians placed a trio of players on the Northwest League All-Star squad, as Cole Messina (Catcher), Jared Thomas (Outfield), and Braylen Wimmer (Utility) were all recognized as the NWL's best at their respective positions.

Messina appeared in 107 games with Spokane this season-including 83 at catcher-and slashed .259/.354/.378 with 23 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in 374 at-bats. The Indians primary backstop led all Northwest League catchers in innings (690.1), assists (67), caught stealing (40) and caught-stealing rate (39%) while posting a .986 fielding percentage behind the dish.

Thomas was a one-man wrecking crew for the Indians prior to his July promotion to Hartford. The sweet-swinging outfielder sizzled to a slash line of .330/.427/.495 with 13 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 45 RBI, and 22 stolen bases in 291 at-bats. Spokane's leadoff man was particularly effective at home, hitting .399 with a 1.095 OPS in 38 games at Avista Stadium.

Wimmer appeared at all three outfield positions plus third base, second base, and shortstop during his 86 games in the Inland Northwest. Spokane's super utility man was named Northwest League Player of the Month for May after leading the circuit in average (.337), hits (35) and total bases (55) and posted an overall slash line of .302/.376/.503 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 338 at-bats.

TEAM LEADERS:

AVG - Braylen Wimmer (.302)

HR - Aidan Longwell (15)

RBI - Aidan Longwell (80)

OBP - Braylen Wimmer (.376)

*SLG - Braylen Wimmer (.503)

*OPS - Braylen Wimmer (.879)

H - Aidan Longwell (124)

*2B - Aidan Longwell (35)

BB - Caleb Hobson (58)

*XBH - Aidan Longwell (53)

TB - Aidan Longwell (210)

R - Jared Thomas (64)

SB - Tevin Tucker (33)

*ERA - Konner Eaton (3.56)

W - Hunter Omlid (8)

K's - Konner Eaton (125)

*SV - Welinton Herrera (10)

IP - Konner Eaton (121.1 IP)

WHIP - Konner Eaton (1.24)

*denotes league leader







