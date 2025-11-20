Everett AquaSox Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

Everett, Washington: The Everett AquaSox Baseball Club announced today an internal promotion and several staff additions ahead of the 2026 Minor League Baseball season.

"I'm thrilled to announce a number of internal promotions and additions to our talented and hard-working staff," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "Evan, Keegan, Alex, McKenna, and Frank will bring an incredible amount of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to the organization, and will help us continue to bring unsurpassed fun and wacky antics to the fan experience to our games at ballpark."

McKenna Michaelson has been promoted to Merchandise Manager. A graduate of Washington State University, she has been working with the AquaSox since she was in high school. In 2025, Michaelson helped lead numerous efforts across the organization, including the Frog Squad, in-game fan entertainment, and community relations efforts.

Joining the media and communications department full time is University of Washington alumni Evan Morud. He spent the last three seasons as an intern with the team in a public relations and content production role. Morud will be focusing on brand development, marketing, social media, visual content production, and media relations.

Joining the ticketing department are Frank Blanco-Yañez and Keegan Durant. Blanco-Yañez, a graduate of the University of Washington, first joined the AquaSox at the beginning of the 2025 season to assist with ballpark operations. He now adds ticket sales to his skillset while continuing to serve as a key member of the AquaSox ballpark operations staff. Durant, an Oregon State University alum, got his start with the team in April 2025, handling ticketing and box office responsibilities. He has also worked with the Everett Jets FC, a local, semi-professional soccer club.

Additionally, Alex Payne has been named Director of Community Relations & Promotions. She joins the organization following a four-year collegiate track-and-field career spent between Villanova University and Washington State University which culminated in a 2025 Big East Championship in women's weight throw (19.18 meters). She earned her bachelor's degree from Washington State and completed her master's degree in business administration at Villanova. Payne has also worked with the DubSea Fish Sticks of the Pacific International League.







