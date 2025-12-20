The NxtGen Baseball & Softball Camp Is Back

December 19, 2025

We are excited to announce that AquaSox alum and former Major League pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith will be bringing his NxtGen Baseball and Softball Camp back to Everett this summer from August 4th to August 7th!

Ryan and his experienced staff are looking forward to training, instructing, and inspiring the next generation of ballplayers - all while having a great time on the field. AquaSox players will also make special appearances throughout the camp, giving campers a chance to learn directly from current pros.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6-12, welcomes all skill levels, and offers sibling discounts.

ABOUT THE EVERETT AQUASOX: The Everett AquaSox are the defending 2025 Northwest League Champions and serve as the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Established in 1984, the club has been affiliated with the Mariners since adopting the AquaSox name in 1995. Everett kicks off next season on Friday, April 3rd, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before coming home for the 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

