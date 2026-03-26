21 AquaSox Alumni Named to MLB Opening Day Rosters

Published on March 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Major League Baseball Opening Day is here! As America's pastime picks back up after a winter of hibernation, 21 players who have worn an AquaSox jersey have earned spots on MLB Opening Day rosters.

For the 2026 MLB season, nine organizations are rostering at least one former Frog. Those players are:

Ketel Marte, 2B (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Tyler O'Neill, OF (Baltimore Orioles)

Emilio Pagán, RHP (Cincinnati Reds)

Connor Phillips, RHP (Cincinnati Reds)

Noelvi Marte, OF (Cincinnati Reds)

Brandon Williamson, LHP (Cincinnati Reds)

Matt Festa, RHP (Cleveland Guardians)

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (New York Yankees)

José Caballero, UTIL (New York Yankees)

Luis Torrens, C (New York Mets)

Jorge Polanco, INF (New York Mets)

Dylan Moore, INF (Philadelphia Phillies)

Matt Brash, RHP (Seattle Mariners)

Logan Gilbert, RHP (Seattle Mariners)

Emerson Hancock, RHP (Seattle Mariners)

George Kirby, RHP (Seattle Mariners)

Bryan Woo, RHP (Seattle Mariners)

Cole Young, INF (Seattle Mariners)

Julio Rodríguez, OF (Seattle Mariners)

Cal Raleigh, C (Seattle Mariners)

Ben Williamson, INF (Tampa Bay Rays)

Leading all teams with eight AquaSox alumni on their big league squad is the Seattle Mariners, for whom the AquaSox are affiliated with. The Cincinnati Reds have four former Frogs on their roster, and the New York Mets and New York Yankees each have two. Rounding out the list, another five teams have one per squad.

In total, the AquaSox have had 251 players appear in at least one MLB game since the franchise's inception as the Everett Giants in 1984. The AquaSox look forward to seeing the list grow as the season progresses, and we wish the best of luck to all players as the season begins.

The AquaSox open their 2026 season on Friday, April 3rd, against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium before coming home for their 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils.







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