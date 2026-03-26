31 Indians Alums Open Season on MLB Rosters
Published on March 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
The 2026 MLB season kicks off today with a total of 31 former Spokane Indians players opening the year on big league rosters. Spokane's parent club -- the Colorado Rockies -- leads the way with a total of 12 Indians alums with the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and Miami Marlins all boasting at least a pair of former Spokane players.
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez is the elder statesmen of the group at 35 years old while Kyle Karros, who will be on his first Opening Day roster, is the youngest former player at just 23 years old. Other players appearing on their first Opening Day roster include: Zach Agnos, Chase Dollander, Heriberto Hernandez, Jaden Hill, Juan Mejia, PJ Poulin, and Ryan Ritter.
A complete list can be found below:
Atlanta Braves (1): Tyler Kinley
Athletics (1): Jeffrey Springs
Baltimore Orioles (1): Leody Taveras
Boston Red Sox (2): Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Justin Slaten
Cincinnati Reds (1): Jose Trevino
Colorado Rockies (12): Zach Agnos, Jordan Beck, Chase Dollander, Brenton Doyle, Jaden Hill, Ryan Feltner, Hunter Goodman, Kyle Karros, Juan Mejia, Ryan Ritter, Antonio Senzatela, Ezequiel Tovar
Kansas City Royals (2): Isaac Collins, Cole Ragans
Miami Marlins (4): Peter Fairbanks, Heriberto Hernandez, John King, Tyler Phillips
Minnesota Twins (1): Zak Kent
Philadelphia Phillies (1): Dylan Moore
San Diego Padres (1): Germán Márquez
St. Louis Cardinals (1): Yohel Pozo
Tampa Bay Rays (1): Nick Martinez
Texas Rangers (1): Jacob Latz
Washington Nationals (1): PJ Poulin
Northwest League Stories from March 26, 2026
- 31 Indians Alums Open Season on MLB Rosters - Spokane Indians
- 21 AquaSox Alumni Named to MLB Opening Day Rosters - Everett AquaSox
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