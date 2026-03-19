Tovar Named to WBC All-Tournament Team

Published on March 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Ezequiel Tovar is returning to Spring Training with some new hardware. The former Spokane Indians standout was recognized with a spot on the World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team after playing a key role in Venezuela's first-ever WBC title.

Tovar, 23, paced Venezuela in batting (.471), OBP (.500), and OPS (1.147) while also tying for the team lead in stolen bases (2). The talented shortstop finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and a stolen base in his team's upset win over Team Japan and added a pair of base hits in Venezuela's thrilling 3-2 championship game win over Team USA.

"It's been so fun for me to watch Tovi play. The emotion that he is showing. The success that he's having," said Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. "We all know in Denver what Tovi can do. It's just nice for the outside world to see him, everybody get eyes on him and I'm really happy for him and his family."

Tovar is the second Indians alum named to a WBC All-Tournament Team, joining Carlos Beltrán (Puerto Rico, DH) in 2017. A full list of this year's All-Tournament Team can be found below:

Catcher: Austin Wells, Dominican Republic

First base: Luis Arraez, Venezuela

Second base: Brice Turang, United States

Third base: Maikel Garcia, Venezuela (WBC MVP)

Shortstop: Ezequiel Tovar, Venezuela

Outfield: Roman Anthony, United States

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Outfield: Dante Nori, Italy

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Japan

Pitcher: Paul Skenes, United States

Pitcher: Logan Webb, United States

Pitcher: Aaron Nola, Italy







Northwest League Stories from March 18, 2026

Tovar Named to WBC All-Tournament Team - Spokane Indians

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