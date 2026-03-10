Join Us for Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 1st

The first pitch of the 2026 season is right around the corner and we want you to help us kick off a new year of baseball at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 1st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium!

This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes the Spokane International Airport Home Run Derby and your first chance to meet the 2026 team. Get to the ballpark early for a special autograph session and don't forget to snag a 2026 Schedule Poster presented by Avista! Kids 12 & under can stick after the Home Run Derby for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

Gates for the event open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase and fans can browse the Spokane Indians Team Store and stock up for another fun-filled season at the ballpark.

REMINDER: Avista Stadium is a cashless and clear bag facility. Major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and pre-loaded gift cards will be accepted at Avista Stadium points of sale, including the Team Store and all food and beverage locations.







