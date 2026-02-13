Place Your Bids Now on King Carl Jerseys

Published on February 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Place your bids now on game-used and autographed King Carl jerseys worn by the Spokane Indians during the 2025 season! The auction runs until Friday, February 20th at 12:00 p.m. PT with proceeds benefiting the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center.

Included in this auction are jerseys from top Colorado Rockies prospects like McCade Brown, Charlie Condon, Cole Messina, and Jared Thomas.

Jerseys can be picked up at the Spokane Indians office or mailed for $10 per jersey.

Tickets are on sale now for our 2026 King Carl Night games:

Wednesday, April 15th - First Pitch @ 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16th - First Pitch @ 6:35 p.m.

$1 (one dollar) from each ticket sold from the links above will be donated to the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center. If you would like to donate directly to the Sandy Williams fund, please CLICK HERE to be directed to the donation page.







Northwest League Stories from February 13, 2026

Place Your Bids Now on King Carl Jerseys - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.