Spokane Indians Announce 2026 Field Staff

Published on February 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

The Spokane Indians, in conjunction with the Colorado Rockies, have today announced their field staff for the 2026 season. Tom Sutaris will take over as manager for the Indians after serving in a coaching role the previous two seasons, while Blaine Beatty returns for a third year as Spokane's pitching coach. Physical Performance Coach Allison Krajewski is back for a second season and is joined by Athletic Trainer Toshi Nagahara, who was part of Spokane's championship-winning staff in 2024. The remainder of the coaching staff is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Sutaris enters his third season with Spokane after serving as the team's bench coach in 2025 and hitting coach in 2024. Now in his ninth season with the Rockies organization, Sutaris' previous post was as Hartford's hitting coach from 2021-23. He spent 2018-19 with High-A Lancaster and served as an assistant baseball coach at the University of Incarnate Word in 2017 and a special assistant for the University of Texas baseball team from 2014-17. The New Jersey native played professionally in the independent Frontier Baseball League from 1993-96, earning All-Star nods in 1993 and 1996, while also serving as the team's hitting coach in 1995.

Beatty embarks on his eighth season in the Rockies organization, third as the pitching coach with the Indians, and 29th season coaching overall. In 2022-23, Beatty was the pitching coach for Double-A Hartford, and previously served in a similar role with Albuquerque (2021) and Grand Junction (2019). Prior to joining the Rockies, Beatty spent 12 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles organization (2006-18), three seasons in the New York Mets organization (2003-05) and five seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization (1998-2002). As a player, Beatty was drafted by the Orioles in the ninth round of the 1986 First-Year Player Draft and totaled 12 seasons in the Minor Leagues. He debuted in 1989 with the Mets and appeared in seven Major League games from 1989-91.

