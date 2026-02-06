Indians Announce Full 2026 Promotional Schedule

The Spokane Indians announced today their full promotional schedule for the 2026 season at Avista Stadium, which kicks off against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) on Friday, April 3rd, at 6:35 p.m. with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Your Local Ford Dealers, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

The 66-game home slate is packed with fan favorites like:

(21) Firework Nights

(5) Storybook Princess Nights

(5) Rosauers Family Feast Nights

(5) Bark in the Park Nights

Other returning favorites include:

Star Wars™ Night

Harry Potter™ Night

Baseball Hat Giveaway Night

(2) Jurassic Ballpark Nights

New promotional nights for 2026 are highlighted by:

Hoppy Easter Day Game

Back to the Future: The Musical Day Game

Renaissance Faire Day Game







