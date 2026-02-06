15 Spokane Indians Players Set to Compete in WBC

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The World Baseball Classic returns to the global stage on Wednesday, March, 4th, for the first time since 2023, with a total of 15 Spokane Indians players set to compete for seven different countries spread across four continents. Colombia and Venezuela both lead the way with a trio of Indians alums, while the Netherlands, Israel, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico each feature a pair of former Spokane players.

A full list of former Spokane Indians player competing in this year's WBC can be found below:

CANADA (1)

Kellin Deglan - Bullpen Catcher

COLOMBIA (3)

Emerson Martinez - RHP

Reiver Sanmartin - LHP

Jorge Alfaro - C/DH

ISRAEL (2)

Cole Carrigg - IF/OF

Jerry Narron - Outfield Coach

NETHERLANDS (2)

Juremi Profar - Infielder

Jurickson Profar - Outfielder

NICARAGUA (2)

Melvin Novoa - C

Gary Pettis - Third Base Coach

PUERTO RICO (2)

Sandy Alomar Jr. - First Base Coach

Joey Cora - Third Base Coach

VENEZUELA (3)

Germán Márquez - Right-Handed Pitcher

Antonio Senzatela - Right-Handed Pitcher

Ezequiel Tovar - Shortstop

The tournament will begin on March 5 at the Tokyo Dome (March 4 at 10 p.m. ET in the United States) with Chinese Taipei and Australia playing in the very first game. The other pools -- located at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Daikin Park in Houston; and loanDepot park in Miami -- will begin play on March 6. World Baseball Classic games in the United States will be available to watch and stream on FOX Media, including FOX, FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports App, FOX One and Tubi. Japanese-language games in Japan will be available on Netflix. More information on where to watch around the world will be shared soon.

This year's tournament will take place in Tokyo, San Juan, Houston and Miami and features four (4) different pools of five (5) teams playing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. The teams that advance from Tokyo will go to Miami, and the teams from San Juan will play in Houston. The winners of the quarterfinal games will then meet in Miami for the semifinals and championship round. The championship will be held on March 17.







Northwest League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.