Robinson Cancel Promoted to Hartford Yard Goats

Published on February 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







After a memorable run with the Spokane Indians-including a Northwest League title in 2024-Robinson Cancel is on his way to Hartford. The 49-year-old was announced today as the new manager for Yard Goats (Double-A Eastern League) after three years at the helm in Spokane.

"It's been a honor to serve as Spokane's manager the past three seasons," said Cancel. "My family and I loved our time in the Northwest, and I'm so proud of all we were able to accomplish; especially the championship run in 2024. The Indians will always have a special place in my heart. Let's #GoSpo!"

Cancel posted a 199-192 record with Spokane and helped to produce a dozen big league players including Jordan Beck, Chase Dollander, and Kyle Karros. Under his steady guidance, the 2024 Indians captured both the first and second half Northwest League titles before defeating Vancouver in four games for the team's first championship since 2008. Overall, Cancel has recorded a 546-496 (.524) mark in nine seasons as an MiLB manager.

Originally a 16th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewer in 1994, Cancel played parts of four Major League seasons with Milwaukee (1999), New York-NL (2008-09) and Houston (2011) before beginning his managerial career with the Gulf Coast League Braves in 2015.

Spokane is expected to expected its coaching staff in the coming weeks.







Northwest League Stories from February 3, 2026

