Four Indians Alums Set to Compete in Banana Ball

Will Ethridge, Keegan James, Joe Mikulik, and Jake Skole have gone bananas. The quartet of former Spokane Indians are all set to compete in the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, which kicks off at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, FL, on Thursday, February 26th.

An adapted version of baseball invented by the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball features rules specifically designed to increase entertainment and fan engagement by eliminating some of the game's traditional rules. Some of these include a two-hour game time limit, no walks, batters stealing first base and fan foul ball catches resulting in outs.

This year, the Savannah Bananas are gearing up to visit 75 stadiums -- including 13 MLB stadiums -- and 45 states while also adding a pair of new teams to the tour: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. A full 2026 Banana Ball schedule can be found HERE.

RHP Will Ethridge - Loco Beach Coconuts: Originally a fifth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies out of Ole Miss in 2019, Ethridge spent four seasons in Minor League Baseball including parts of 2021-2022 with the Spokane Indians. The big right-hander compiled a career 15-15 record, 4.72 ERA, and 1.243 WHIP in 69 appearances (50 GS) before retiring after the 2023 season. A native of Lilburn, GA, Ethridge will be making his Banana Ball debut in 2026 after being drafted with the second pick in the fifth round of last year's draft by the Loco Beach Coconuts.

RHP Keegan James - Loco Beach Coconuts: The cousin of Atlanta Braves All-Star third baseman Austin Riley, James was a 25th-round selection of the Colorado Rockies out of Mississippi State University in 2019. The right-hander battled injuries throughout his thee seasons in the minors, but posted a 4-1 record with the Spokane Indians in 2023 during his final year in affiliated baseball. James, 28, was selected with the second pick of the ninth round by Loco Beach, where he will reunite with former teammate Will Ethridge as part of the inaugural Coconuts pitching staff.

MGR Joe Mikulik - Texas Tailgaters: The veteran skipper returns for his second season at the helm with the Texas Tailgaters after joining Banana Ball for the first time in 2025. A native of Weimar, TX, Mikulik was a ninth-round pick by Houston in 1984 and played in the Astros Minor League system from 1984-1994, reaching Triple-A. After his playing career, Mikulik spent the next two decades as a minor league coach and manager including a pair of seasons as Spokane's bench coach, where he wrapped up his time in affiliated baseball with a Northwest League title in 2024.

OF Jake Skole - Party Animals: The reigning Banana Ball MVP is back for a fourth season with the Party Animals after capturing the league's Triple Crown in 2025 (.372 AVG, 17 HR, 77 RBI). A first-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2010, Skole spent seven seasons in minor league baseball including a pair of stints with the Spokane Indians (2010, 2012). He retired following the 2016 season and returned to play college football at the University of Georgia, where he won a Rose Bowl with the Bulldogs in 2018. Skole, 33, returned to baseball with the Gastonia Honey Hunters for two seasons in 2021-2022 before joining Banana Ball full time starting in 2023.







