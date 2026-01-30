Turn It up to 12 at Avista Stadium on February 6th

The Spokane Indians want to help send the Seattle Seahawks off to Super Bowl LX in style! Join us at Avista Stadium on Friday, February 6th, as we form a giant human "12" on the field in support of our beloved football team.

The photo will take place at exactly 12:12 p.m. and fans of all ages are encouraged to arrive early in their favorite Spokane Indians or Seattle Seahawks gear. The Spokane Indians Team Store will be offering 12% off all merchandise (excluding campaign gear) from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Entry to the event and parking at Avista Stadium are FREE. Please RSVP now. Fans form a giant "12" at Avista Stadium before Super Bowl XLVIII

WHEN: Friday, February 6th from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (on-field photo at 12:12 p.m.)

WHERE: Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St.)

WHAT: An on-field photo of fans forming a giant "12"

WHO: All Seahawks and Spokane Indians fans are welcome!







