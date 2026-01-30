Five AquaSox Alumni Place on MLB Network's "Top 100 Right Now" List

Published on January 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Pitcher Bryan Woo with the Everett AquaSox

In recent days, MLB Network counted down the members of their "Top 100 Players Right Now" list. Among the players selected were five AquaSox alumni.

Leading the charge as the highest-ranked AquaSox alum is Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (2018), who took home the No. 4 spot on MLB Network's ranking. The "Big Dumper" as popularly coined, Raleigh had a historic 2025 campaign, smashing an MLB-leading 60 home runs to lead the Mariners to the American League Championship Series and their first AL West pennant since 2001. Additionally, Raleigh's 60 homers set the single season record among all Mariners, were the most hit in a single season by a switch hitter, and the most hit in one season by a primary catcher.

Raleigh collected 84 extra-base hits - the third-most in all of Major League Baseball - and ranked third in RBIs, driving in 125 runs. His efforts received leaguewide recognition as he earned the 2025 AL Silver Slugger Award at catcher and was named the catcher for the All-MLB First Team. Raleigh started for the AL at catcher in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, and he also won the 2025 Home Run Derby. Rounding out his accolades, he was the 2025 AL MVP Runner-Up and was also named the MLB Players Choice Player of the Year.

The second-highest Frog in the ranking is outfielder Julio Rodríguez (2021). Ranked No. 16 by MLB Network, Rodríguez had a prolific 2025 season that saw him named to the All-MLB First Team and AL All-Star Team. The 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic belted 32 home runs to tie his single-season high, collecting a .267 batting average along the way with 31 doubles, four triples, and 95 RBIs. He also added 30 stolen bases to achieve the second 30-30 season of his career.

Right-hander Bryan Woo (2022, 2024) ranked the highest among former Everett pitchers on the list, placing at No. 44. Last season, Woo blossomed into an ace for the Mariners. He was named to the All-MLB Second Team and his first AL All-Star Team while also placing fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting. Woo started a career-high 30 games, going 15-7 with a 2.94 earned run average (ERA) across 186.2 innings pitched. The 25-year-old right-hander also struck out 198 batters and walked only 36 - good enough for a WHIP of 0.93.

Logan Gilbert (2018) placed No. 72 on the list after going 6-6 with a 3.44 ERA last season for the Mariners. Across 25 starts and 131.0 innings thrown, the right-hander struck out 173 batters and walked only 31 while holding opposing hitters to a .211 batting average against.

Also making the ranking is switch-hitting infielder Ketel Marte (2012, 2016) who was No. 19 on list. The 32-year-old put up a .283 batting average with 28 home runs, 28 doubles, and 72 RBIs in 126 games down in the desert during the 2025 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The next wave of big-league talent rolls through Everett beginning with the 2026 AquaSox Home Opener on Tuesday, April 7, against the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

