Emeralds Release Summer Promo Schedule

Published on March 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced that all summer promotional nights have been revealed for their 71st season in Eugene. You can find the tickets & promotional schedule for the full 2026 season on the Emeralds website: https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Emeralds will be hosting six different giveaway's on Friday home games this Summer:

June 12th: Ems USA Soccer Jersey Giveaway presented by Lane County Public Health

July 10th: Exploding Whales Jersey Giveaway presented by Bi-Mart

July 17th: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

July 18th: Bill Walton Merry Pranksters Bobblehead presented by Tacovore

July 31st: Trucker Hat Giveaway

August 21st: Ems Sugar Skull Jersey Giveaway presented by Tacovore

A ton of fan-favorite promotions will be back in full swing as well as some exciting new nights at PK Park. Here are 10 of the marquee theme nights for the summer:

Saturday (June 13th): Sandlot Movie Night & Trading Card Show presented by Hooker's Sports Cards

Tuesday (June 23rd): Princess Night presented by Party Perfection Oregon

Friday (June 26th): Fireworks Night

Tuesday (July 7th): 0.05K Race & 80's Night presented by Athletic Brewing

Saturday (July 11th): Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction for American Cancer Society & postgame Home Run Derby with proceeds going to the Emeralds Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Bowers Men Wear Pink Campaign

Sunday (July 19th): Ranchero Night with Monarcas Jerseys

Saturday (August 1st): Ring The Bell presented by Willamette Valley Cancer institute with Pink Jersey Auction benefitting Oregon Cancer Foundation

Friday (August 14th): Wicked Movie Night with Postgame Drone Show

Saturday (August 15th): The Simpsons Night

Thursday (September 3rd): Fan Appreciation

Everyone's favorite day of the week promos will also be in full swing for all of the 2026 season:

Wednesday's: Wild Weenie Wednesday presented by Kiefer Mazda & Childer's Meat. Fans can enjoy $10 tickets and $2 hot dogs all game long.

Thursday's: Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light where fans can enjoy $7 tickets & $5 20-ounce domestic beers.

Friday's: Giveaway Friday's where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary giveaway item.

Sundays: Arrive early on Sundays to enjoy Happy Hour presented by Wild Roots featuring $5 Wild Roots mixed drinks for the first hour after gates open

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.







