Emeralds Announce Gift Card Exchange for Tickets with Relief Nursery

Published on January 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced a gift card exchange for Opening Weekend tickets with all gift cards being donated directly to the Relief Nursery here in Eugene.

If you have any unused gift cards from the Holidays, you can bring them to the Emeralds box office until Friday, January 9th. For every $5 on a gift card, you'll receive 1 ticket to Opening Weekend (April 3rd through 5th). There is a limit of 10 tickets per person.

All gift cards will be donated to the Relief Nursery where they will be used to support families locally. The Emeralds box office is open from 9am-5pm. For any additional questions, you can call the box office at (541) 342-5367.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from January 6, 2026

Emeralds Announce Gift Card Exchange for Tickets with Relief Nursery - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.