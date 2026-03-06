22 Spokane Indians Selected for Spring Breakout

Published on March 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Major League Baseball announced on Thursday the rosters and broadcast schedule for the third annual "Spring Breakout" prospect games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast on MLB Network, local RSNs and streamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com and the MLB App from March 19th-22nd.

The Spring Breakout games serve as a showcase of baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in a nine-inning exhibition game.

A total of (22) former Spokane Indians players-including Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas, and Zac Veen-will compete in Spring Breakout when the Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:00 P.M. PT on Saturday, March 21st. A full list of Indians alums selected for the event can be found below:

PITCHERS

McCade Brown

Cade Denton

Konner Eaton

Yujanyer Herrera

Griffin Herring

Gabriel Hughes

Carson Palmquist

Sean Sullivan

Fidel Ulloa

CATCHERS

Bryant Betancourt

Cole Messina

INFIELDERS

Charlie Condon

Ethan Hedges

Aidan Longwell

Andy Perez

Braylen Wimmer

OUTFIELDERS

Max Belyeu

Cole Carrigg

Jared Thomas

Stelin Thompson

Zac Veen







Northwest League Stories from March 6, 2026

22 Spokane Indians Selected for Spring Breakout - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.