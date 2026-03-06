22 Spokane Indians Selected for Spring Breakout
Published on March 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Major League Baseball announced on Thursday the rosters and broadcast schedule for the third annual "Spring Breakout" prospect games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast on MLB Network, local RSNs and streamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com and the MLB App from March 19th-22nd.
The Spring Breakout games serve as a showcase of baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in a nine-inning exhibition game.
A total of (22) former Spokane Indians players-including Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas, and Zac Veen-will compete in Spring Breakout when the Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:00 P.M. PT on Saturday, March 21st. A full list of Indians alums selected for the event can be found below:
PITCHERS
McCade Brown
Cade Denton
Konner Eaton
Yujanyer Herrera
Griffin Herring
Gabriel Hughes
Carson Palmquist
Sean Sullivan
Fidel Ulloa
CATCHERS
Bryant Betancourt
Cole Messina
INFIELDERS
Charlie Condon
Ethan Hedges
Aidan Longwell
Andy Perez
Braylen Wimmer
OUTFIELDERS
Max Belyeu
Cole Carrigg
Jared Thomas
Stelin Thompson
Zac Veen
