AquaSox Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







2026 AquaSox Single-Game Tickets Are On Sale NOW!

Single-game tickets are ON SALE NOW for the Everett AquaSox - your defending Northwest League Champions!

Get ready for a summer packed with unforgettable moments at the ballpark!

This year's home schedule is bursting with can't-miss promotions including:

FOUR epic bobblehead giveaway nights

SIX action-packed theme nights

TWO exclusive jersey giveaway games

THREE fan-favorite Bark in the Park nights

And SO much more!

With 11 homestands and 66 home games, there's a party at the park waiting for everyone. Big plays. Big giveaways. Big memories.

Grab your tickets, rally your crew, and let's make this season the best one yet!

Tickets are easy to grab - just visit AquaSox.com.

Looking for even more value? Group outings and 5-Game Plans are still available! Buy in bulk through a group outing or ticket plan to score extra perks and discounts on your seats. Gather your crew, save big, and make every game an unforgettable experience!







Northwest League Stories from March 5, 2026

AquaSox Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.