2026 AquaSox Promotions Schedule Unveiled

Published on February 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2026 Minor League Baseball season featuring fantastic giveaways, incredible fireworks extravaganzas, special jerseys, fun theme nights, and top-notch entertainers!

In 2025, the AquaSox hosted a franchise-record number of fans at the ballpark, and we cannot wait to top that number in 2026. We are looking forward to giving away four bobbleheads throughout the year - our most ever - along with 2025 Northwest League Champions apparel, trading cards, and more!

2026 AquaSox bobblehead nights include a Retro AquaSox Player (June 20), Bryan Woo (July 26), Randy Johnson (August 7), and Cal Raleigh (August 28), and Championship-themed giveaways include t-shirts (April 12), a collector's coin (April 25), and a hat (June 19).

Additionally, the AquaSox are also excited to bring the boom this season with ten Fireworks Extravaganzas! These shows will happen after every Saturday home game beginning May 9, and we are launching fireworks July 3 and July 4 as part of our Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza!

We certainly could not forget to mention our two jersey giveaways for the year. Be sure to highlight August 16 on your calendar for our Replica AquaSox Retro Jersey Giveaway and August 29 for our Replica Cal Raleigh AquaSox Jersey giveaway!

Additional fan-favorite games are lined up for 2026 as well. Dates to circle on your calendar include:

Opening Night + Magnet Schedule Giveaway (April 7)

Mother's Day Picnic (May 10)

AquaSox Beanie Giveaway (May 22)

Memorial Day Picnic (May 24)

Princess Party (June 7)

Bark in the Park (June 16, July 21, August 25)

Father's Day Picnic, Postgame Catch On The Field, + Seafair Clowns (June 21)

Independence Day Hat Auction + Picnic (July 4)

BrewFest + AquaSox Trading Card Giveaway (July 24)

We are also welcoming several special performers to the ballpark this season including the ZOOperstars, Mad Chad, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Roberto the Magnificent, and more. Dates of the appearances are to be announced soon.

For our jersey collectors, the AquaSox will wear seven limited-edition theme jerseys in 2026:

Star Wars Night (May 9)

WSU Alumni Night (June 6)

Christmas In July (July 25)

UW Bothell Alumni Night (August 7)

Frogstock (August 8)

Margaritaville Night (August 15)

Pink at the Park (Date TBD)

For a full list of promotions, please visit AquaSox.com

Don't forget to mark your calendars, set your alarms, and clear your schedules as single-game tickets for the entire 2026 season will go on sale online starting Wednesday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. Season tickets and Five-Game Plans are currently on sale, and ticket exchanges for MVP Club Members are currently live.

*All promotions are subject to change.







Northwest League Stories from February 20, 2026

2026 AquaSox Promotions Schedule Unveiled - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.