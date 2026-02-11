A Taste of Everett Added to Our 5-Game Plan

Published on February 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Just when you thought we couldn't make our 5-Game Plan any BETTER, we did!

Along with tons of other goodies, the AquaSox have partnered with two local business to provide you a taste of Everett with every 5-Game Plan purchase. Joining in on the fun are The New Mexicans and The Milk House Coffee Co.!

At The New Mexicans, you will receive a coupon for a FREE order of house-made chips paired with your choice of guacamole or queso! And, at The Milk House, every 5-Game Plan buyer will get a FREE 12-ounce mocha!

Those who have already purchased the 5-Game Plan will automatically receive all of the additional perks.

In the plan, enjoy tickets to five of our best Saturday games of the 2026 season:

Saturday, May 9: Star Wars Night / Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Saturday, June 20: Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Saturday, July 4: Independence Day / Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Saturday, July 25: Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Saturday, August 15: Margaritaville Night / Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

YOUR PACKAGE ALSO INCLUDES:

VIP AquaSox Batting Practice Viewing Event (Date TBD)

Two AquaSox Buddy Passes - undated vouchers to share with friends!

$25 AquaSox Gift Card - perfect for snacks or Frogs gear!

Limited-Edition Adjustable AquaSox Cap - show your Sox pride!

A FREE "The WORKS" wash at Tommy's Express Car Wash (a $25 value!).

Call us at 425-258-3673 or visit us online to secure your seats today!







