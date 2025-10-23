Celebrate 25 Seasons

PASCO, WA - In 2001, a new affiliated Minor League Baseball team arrived in the Tri-Cities, Washington. Since then, spring nights and summer evenings in the Mid-Columbia have been filled with laughter, cheering, community, and remarkable sunsets viewed from the ballpark. In 2026, the Tri-City Dust Devils are proud to commemorate these shared experiences with the team's 25th Anniversary Season at Gesa Stadium!

To celebrate this milestone, the Dust Devils are excited to release a special commemorative logo. Proudly featuring the iconic Dust Devils colors - deep navy blue and rustic khaki to represent the community's distinctive surroundings - this emblem also features a vibrant light blue to capture the expansive skies soaring above the Tri-Cities. Recognizable regional landmarks in the logo include the iconic Gesa Stadium sunshade (a local monument noticeable from miles away), the mighty Columbia River, and the rolling Horse Heaven Hills in the distance. Cotton candy clouds soar above the scene, reminiscent of the majestic views seen nightly by thousands of fans from their seats at Gesa Stadium.

The words "25th Season" rise proudly amid these landmarks, while the Dust Devils' official "TC" mark serves as the central foundation point of the design. The logo's overall outline is that of a Homeplate, denoting the Dust Devils' role as the hometown professional baseball club, as well as the Tri-Cities' role as our home community.

Ryan Foose of Fooser Sports Design worked with the Dust

Devils to create the 25th Season commemorative logo. An accomplished graphic designer whose logos can be seen throughout professional sports, Ryan says, "The goal was to add distinctive marks of both the ballpark and surrounding landscape, to create a mark that can be proudly celebrated all year long. I'm honored to work with such a great organization and look forward to the Dust Devils continuing to be a strong community leader within the Tri-Cities region."

The Dust Devils 25th Season commemorative logo will be featured as a side patch worn by players on special on-field caps throughout the season. These caps will celebrate the history of the team, featuring a distinctive khaki visor reminiscent to the team's original road caps in the early 2000s. The logo will be accessible to fans on numerous items of team merchandise, available at a future date. It will also be featured on official Tri-City Dust Devils publications and documents for the 2026 Season.

The official Dust Devils 25th Season Schedule is available HERE, promising many opportunities for our community to celebrate this milestone anniversary. This year-long, community-wide celebration will honor the Dust Devils' arrival in 2001 and at the same time, point toward the bright future of professional affiliated baseball in the Tri-Cities. Be a part of the action by securing a ticket package now at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!







