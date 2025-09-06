Friday Night's Dust Devils-Hops Game Cancelled
Published on September 5, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
Friday night's game at Gesa Stadium between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled. The team offers the following statement:
"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries. Tonight's game against the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled."
Tickets for tonight's game (September 5) can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 Dust Devils home games based on availability. For more information, please contact the Dust Devils front office at (509) 544-8789.
