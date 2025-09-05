Franchise Records Under Attack in C's Win

VANCOUVER, BC - Jackson Wentworth took over sole possession of the single-season franchise record for strikeouts and Sean Keys matched the single-season mark for homers in a 6-2 Canadians win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Thursday night at The Nat.

Wentworth (W, 5-5) turned in another strong outing in his final start of the year. The Urbandale, IA native put up his first zero of the night in the opening inning before he was staked to a two-score lead in the home half thanks to a pair of unearned runs. From there, Wentworth would retire seven consecutive batters and nine of 10 before running into some command woes in the fifth. He walked three in the inning and allowed an unearned run to score on a wild pitch, but he limited the damage and kept the C's in front 2-1. His final line: 5 IP / 1 H / 0 ER / 4 BB / 4 K.

Vancouver got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Tucker Toman led off with a walk and Peyton Powell bunted for a base hit before Eddie Micheletti Jr. delivered a two-out RBI double to put the C's back up by two. Everett would draw within a run for a second time in the eighth, but the Canadians put the game away in the bottom of that inning.

With one out and the bases empty, Keys uncorked a solo shot on the first pitch of his fourth plate appearance to tie the single-season franchise record of 18 homers set by Cade Doughty in 2023. The C's would add two more unearned runs later in the frame thanks to three 'Sox errors, and JJ Sanchez got the final three outs in the ninth to secure the victory.

Wentworth wraps up his first professional season with 116 strikeouts, surpassing the record of 114 set by Paxton Schultz in 2021. The top two pitchers in that category both pitched for the C's this year; Gage Stanifer ended his tenure in Vancouver with 115. Wentworth is also the all-time single-season innings leader with 124.

The Canadians return to the field tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. for the final FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat of the year. If they win the next three games, they'll match the all-time single season record for wins; the 2023 club won 77 games en route to a Northwest League championship.







