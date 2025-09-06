Emeralds Dominate Again for 5th Consecutive Victory

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 5-1. The Ems have won 5 in a row this week and will look for the series sweep on Sunday. The Emeralds have now won 80 games on the season and they'll look to tie the High-A record of 81 in the final game of the season. Eugene is 48-17 in the 2nd half.

The Ems got the scoring started tonight in the 2nd inning. They were able to score a run in 5 of their 8 innings at the plate. Jack Payton hit a 1-out home run for his 9th of the year. They added their 2nd run in the 4th. Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a double and Parks Harber hit him home on a double of his own for his first of 3 hits in the game.

Eugene got back on the board in the sixth. Jean Carlos Sio doubled and advanced into 3rd and Zane Zielinski hit a sac-fly RBI. They added another run in the 7th. They got the bases loaded and Jean Carlos Sio got hit by a pitch on a 1-0 count to bring home a run. They scored their 5th and final run of the night in the 8th. Parks Harber hit his 2nd double of the night to start the inning and Onil Perez brought him home on a sac-fly.

Spokane was able to score a run with 2 outs in the 8th inning on a wild pitch. It was their first run in 23.2 innings dating back to the 7th inning in game 1 of the double-header on Wednesday.

Cesar Perdomo was fantastic in his start tonight as he took a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings. He earned his 8th win of the season after allowing just 1 hit, no runs and striking out 5 as his season ERA has now dropped below 4. Ryan Vanderhei gets his 4th hold of the year with 1.2 innings on the mound with 2 hits, no runs and a pair of strikeouts. Josh Wolf allowed 1 run on 1 hit and 3 walks in 0.2 innings and Ben Peterson converted his 3rd save of the year by retiring 4 straight batters to end the game after entering with a bases loaded situation in the 8th inning.

It was another dominant win for the Ems as they continue to stay hot to close out the regular season.

The Emeralds will have a day off tomorrow. They will return to action for the final regular season game of the year on Sunday against Spokane. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM for Fan Appreciation Day. Charlie McDaniel will get the starting nod.

