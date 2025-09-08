Northwest League Championship Series Information

Published on September 8, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds are set to face off against the Everett AquaSox for the Northwest League Championship Series this week. The Emeralds are hosting games 1 & 2 at PK this Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday the 9th is a $10 Burger and Brew night presented by Carl's Jr. Wednesday the 10th will be a Wild Weenie Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs presented by KMTR, Kiefer Mazda and Nathan's Hot Dogs.

Single game tickets are available online for purchase at: https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets

The full schedule for the best-of-5 series is:

Tuesday, September 9th: 6:35 PM at PK Park (Game 1)

Wednesday, September 10th: 6:35 PM at PK Park (Game 2)

Thursday, September 11th: Travel Day to Everett

Friday, September 12th: 1:05 PM at Funko Field (Game 3)

Saturday, September 13th: 7:05 PM at Funko Field (Game 4 if necessary)

Sunday, September 14th: 4:05 PM at Funko Field (Game 5 if necessary)

The Emeralds are looking to win their 9th title since 1955 and their 3rd in the High-A era of the Northwest League. First pitch for game 1 of the series on Tuesday, September 9th is slated for 6:35 PM. It will be the southpaw Greg Farone on the mound for the Ems facing off against the righty Ryan Hawks for the AquaSox.

