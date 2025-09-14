Emeralds Drop the NWL Championship to the Everett AquaSox

Published on September 13, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-3. Everett took 3 out of 4 games to win the best-of-5 and win their first championship since 2010 and officially end the Emeralds historic run to close out the season.

For the Ems, they scored all 3 of their runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Jack Payton led off the inning with a single and Jakob Christian drew a 5 pitch walk right after him. The next batter, Onil Perez, hit a bunt single towards first. The throw to 1st actually hit off of his back and bounced towards right field which allowed the first run to score. Quinn McDaniel hit a sac-fly RBI and Zane Zielinski ripped an RBI-Double to bring home the 3rd and final run of the game.

After that it was all things Everett in the game. They hit 3 home runs in the first 3 innings for their first 4 runs of the game and added some insurance runs in the 7th and the 8th inning before closing it out in the 9th.

It was such an incredible season for Eugene, and while it came to a bitter-sweet ending, this team accomplished things that no team has before in this Northwest League. They end the year with the most wins in a half, the most runs scored as well as tying the all-time wins with 81 over the course of the full season. It was a special run they went on in the 2nd half as they rattled off 8 straight series victories at 1 point.

While the door on the 2025 season has been closed, the 2026 season at PK Park is just around the corner. We'll see you at the ballpark on April 3rd against the Hillsboro Hops.

