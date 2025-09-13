Everett Can Clinch NWL Championship Tonight

Published on September 13, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

First Pitch 7:05

PACK THE PARK FOR GAME 4! We need you to be loud at Funko Field this Saturday! With your AquaSox leading 2025 Northwest League Championship Series, presented by Leavitt Group Northwest. With your Everett AquaSox leading the series 2-1, this could be the deciding game.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Nick Payero. A third year pro out of Seton Hall, Payero has appeared in 23 games in 2025, making 16 starts and collecting five wins. In three starts against the Emeralds, he has a 1-0 record.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 P.M.

