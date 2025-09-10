Emeralds Drop Game 1 of NWL Championship Series to Everett in 11 Innings

Published on September 10, 2025

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 1 at home by a final score of 9-6 in 11 innings. It was a wild back-and-forth game in extras but the Emeralds weren't able to secure the comeback win to open up the best-of-5 championship series.

Everett jumped out to a fast lead to start the game as Charlie Pagliarini led off the game with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. Everett extended their lead in the 2nd inning with a 2-out RBI-Single from Felnin Celesten.

The Ems were able to score their first run of the night in the 3rd inning. Damian Bravo doubled to start the inning and Jonah hit him home with an RBI-Single to cut the lead down to just 1. Everett responded with a 2-run top of the 5th to claim the 3 run lead. They loaded up the bases with nobody out and Celesten brought home his 2nd run of the night on a sac-fly and Matthew Ellis hit into a groundout to bring home the 2nd run.

Eugene got 1 of the runs right back in the home half of the frame. Jean Carlos Sio hit a 1-out single and Charlie Szykowny just barely missed a home run but it got down for an RBI-Double to cut the lead to 4-2.

The next couple of innings were quiet with the Ems trailing by a pair. That all changed in the 8th inning when Jonah Cox started off the inning with a 5 pitch walk. After Szykowny grounded out, Parks Harber delivered a game-tying 2-run home run to left field to tie up the game at 4. It was Harber's 8th home run of the season in just his 26th game played here for the Ems.

It was a scoreless 9th inning which sent us to free baseball to start of the series. Everett scored the ghost runner in the 10th on a groundout from Jonny Farmelo. The Ems scored the ghost runner as well in the home half of the frame after a throwing error from Jose Geraldo on a throw to first that would've been the 2nd out of the inning. Bravo was able to score to tie it up at 5.

Everett was able to send 9 batters to the plate in the 11th to put up a 4 spot. They tallied just 1 base hit, but were able to draw 5 walks including two of them with the bases loaded. Matthew Ellis drove home a run on the 1 base hit and Charlie Pagliarini hit a sac-fly for the other run.

Eugene went into the bottom of the 11th needing 4 runs to tie. Onil Perez hit a 1-out double to spark some life or the Ems. The next batter, Zane Zielinski drew a walk before Jose Ramos popped out for the 2nd out. That brought the game-tying run in Damian Bravo to the plate who hit a groundball to 3rd base that looked like it could've ended the game. Everett's first baseman, Carter Dorighi, was unable to hang on to the baseball so the bases were loaded with the winning run in Jean Carlos Sio stepping into the box. He ripped a screamer to right field but Anthony Donofrio made a sliding catch to close out the game and give the Frogs the 9-6 win.

It was a thrilling back and forth game spanning almost 3 and a half hours, but the Emeralds weren't able to complete the comeback late. They'll try to put this game behind them quickly as they will look to even up the series at 1-1 tomorrow.

The Emeralds will now get ready for game 2 of the Northwest League Championship series. It's the final home game of the season for the Ems with first pitch at 6:35 PM. It will be Josh Bostick on the mound for Eugene with Teddy McGraw on the mound for Everett.

