Everett Edges Eugene in 11-Inning Thriller

Published on September 10, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OREGON: Carter Dorighi and Charlie Pagliarini powered the Everett AquaSox to a 9-6 victory over the Eugene Emeralds in an 11-inning battle to open the Northwest League Championship Series on Tuesday night at PK Park.

Pagliarini ignited the game with a solo home run in the first inning off Eugene starter Greg Farone, giving Everett an early 1-0 lead. The AquaSox, first-half champions, leaned on timely hitting and clutch pitching to outlast the second-half champion Emeralds in a game that featured extra-inning drama.

Everett extended its lead in the third when Felnin Celesten's single drove in Dorighi, who had doubled earlier, making it 2-0. Eugene answered in the bottom half, with Jonah Cox's single scoring Damian Bravo, who had hit a ground-rule double, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The AquaSox surged ahead in the fifth. Dorighi's double and a walk to Pagliarini set the stage for Celesten's sacrifice fly, scoring Dorighi. Matthew Ellis followed with a soft groundout that brought Pagliarini home, pushing Everett's lead to 4-1.

Eugene battled back, narrowing the gap to 4-2 in the fifth when Charlie Szykowny's double scored Jean Carlos Sio. The Emeralds tied the game in the eighth, as Parks Harber's two-run homer off Everett reliever Calvin Schapira knotted the score at 4-4.

In the 10th, Dorighi (the ghost runner) scored on Jonny Farmelo's double-play grounder to give Everett a 5-4 lead. Eugene responded immediately, as Cox reached on a throwing error by pitcher Jose Geraldo, allowing Bravo to score and tie the game at 5-5.

The decisive blow came in the 11th. With Celesten starting on second, Ellis singled to drive him in, after a wild pitch by Eugene's Junior Flores moved Celesten to third. Carson Jones, pinch-running for Ellis, stole second, and walks to Luis Suisbel and Tai Peete loaded the bases. Josh Caron and Dorighi drew back-to-back a bases-loaded walks, while Pagliarini's sacrifice fly capped a four-run inning, giving Everett a 9-5 lead.

Eugene mounted a final push in the bottom of the 11th. Onil Perez's double off Gabriel Sosa scored Harber, who started on second, making it 9-6. However, Sosa limited the damage, and a lineout by Jean Carlos Sio ended the game on a sliding catching right field by Anthony Donofrio.

Everett's pitching staff, led by starter Ryan Hawks (6 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 K), navigated a tight contest. Geraldo (2 IP, 0 ER, 4 K) earned the win, while Flores (0 IP, 3 ER) took the loss for Eugene.

Dorighi led Everett, going 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, while Pagliarini contributed two RBIs and two runs. For Eugene, Harber's 2-for-5 performance included two RBIs, and Cox added three stolen bases.

The AquaSox take a 1-0 series lead as the teams head to Game 2 on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. PDT at PK Park.

LOOKING AHEAD: The 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by the Levitt Group will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox (the NWL's first-half champions), and the Eugene Emeralds (the second-half champion).

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at Eugene: Won

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at Eugene

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 (if needed)

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 (if needed)







