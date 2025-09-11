1.89 to 264,416: Our 2025 Season by the Numbers
Published on September 10, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
264,416 - The number of fans at Avista Stadium this season - the most since the ballpark opened in 1958!
6,840 - The largest single-game crowd of the year
7 - The number of walk-off wins in 2025
6 - Longest winning streak of the season (8/22 - 8/29)
27 - The longest on-base streak of the season (Charlie Condon 5/21 - 6/20)
3:19 - The longest game of the season (7/2 at Tri-City)
1:59 - The shortest game of the season (7/23 at Everett)
1.095 - Jared Thomas' OPS in 38 games at Avista Stadium
12 - The most strikeouts by an Indians pitcher in a single game (Josh Grosz 8/29 vs. Tri-City)
5 - The most hits by an Indians player in a single game (Blake Wright 7/2 at Tri-City)
17 - The most runs scored by the Indians in a single game (4/22 vs. Eugene)
4 - The number of shutouts by the Spokane Indians pitching staff
6 - The number of times the Indians hit back-to-back home runs
3.56 - Konner Eaton's ERA - the best among qualified pitchers in the Northwest League
35 - The number of doubles hit by Aidan Longwell - the most in the NWL
53 - The number of extra-base hits by Aidan Longwell - the most for an Indians player since 1982
.879 - Braylen Wimmer's OPS - the highest among qualified hitters in the NWL
1.89 - Griffin Herring's ERA across three different stops this season - the third-best mark in all of MiLB (min. 100 IP)
1,489 - The approximate number of Ribby Shakes at Avista Stadium in 2025
9 - Spokane's losing streak to close out the season - the team's second nine-game losing streak in 2025
