1.89 to 264,416: Our 2025 Season by the Numbers

Published on September 10, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







264,416 - The number of fans at Avista Stadium this season - the most since the ballpark opened in 1958!

6,840 - The largest single-game crowd of the year

7 - The number of walk-off wins in 2025

6 - Longest winning streak of the season (8/22 - 8/29)

27 - The longest on-base streak of the season (Charlie Condon 5/21 - 6/20)

3:19 - The longest game of the season (7/2 at Tri-City)

1:59 - The shortest game of the season (7/23 at Everett)

1.095 - Jared Thomas' OPS in 38 games at Avista Stadium

12 - The most strikeouts by an Indians pitcher in a single game (Josh Grosz 8/29 vs. Tri-City)

5 - The most hits by an Indians player in a single game (Blake Wright 7/2 at Tri-City)

17 - The most runs scored by the Indians in a single game (4/22 vs. Eugene)

4 - The number of shutouts by the Spokane Indians pitching staff

6 - The number of times the Indians hit back-to-back home runs

3.56 - Konner Eaton's ERA - the best among qualified pitchers in the Northwest League

35 - The number of doubles hit by Aidan Longwell - the most in the NWL

53 - The number of extra-base hits by Aidan Longwell - the most for an Indians player since 1982

.879 - Braylen Wimmer's OPS - the highest among qualified hitters in the NWL

1.89 - Griffin Herring's ERA across three different stops this season - the third-best mark in all of MiLB (min. 100 IP)

1,489 - The approximate number of Ribby Shakes at Avista Stadium in 2025

9 - Spokane's losing streak to close out the season - the team's second nine-game losing streak in 2025







