2025 Arizona Fall League Roster Announced

Published on September 10, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett, WA: The Arizona Fall League announced preliminary rosters on Wednesday, and as usual several AquaSox will be representing the Seattle Mariners on the Peoria Javelinas club.

RHP Tyler Cleveland (2024-2025)

OF Jonny Farmelo (2025)

RHP Christian Little (2025)

RHP Brock Moore (2025)

RHP Marcelo Perez (2023-2025)

RHP Stefan Raeth (2024-2025)

INF Brock Rodden (2024)

The 2025 AFL season begins on October 6 and lasts until November 15. Beyond the usual six stadiums in Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Salt River, Peoria and Mesa, the AFL this year will take its show on the road to Goodyear for a few games and, on October 13, to Kino Sports Complex in Tucson for a triple header.

The Arizona Fall League gives prospects who were injured part of the year a place to make up innings and at at-bats. It also allows players who are being considered for spots on the 40-man roster one final audition while serving as a finishing school for some of the game's elite prospects.







