Emeralds Rally Falls Short in Game 3 against Everett

Published on September 12, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 3 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 8-5. The AquaSox have now taken a 2-1 series lead and the Ems will need to rattle off 2 straight wins to win the Northwest League Championship.

Eugene got the scoring started tonight quickly in the first inning. Jean Carlos Sio led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error. The next batter, Jonah Cox, laid down a perfect bunt to reach base. That brought up Charlie Szykowny who crushed a 3-run home run before a single out had been recorded in the game.

Everett got on the board in the bottom of the 1st with a Jonny Farmelo triple to left field. The Ems left fielder, Damian Bravo, crashed into the wall trying to make the catch. Bravo had to exit the game and Quinn McDaniel replaced him in left field. Everett tied up the game in the 3rd inning when Jonny Farmelo struck again, this time a 2-run home run to right center field.

The frogs scored 3 runs in the 5th and 2 runs in the 6th to take the 8-3 lead. Luis Suisbel hit a 2-out RBI-triple in the 5th and came home to score on a wild pitch. In the 6th inning, Everett got a pair of 1-out base runners on and Charlie Pagliarini brought home the first run on a sac-fly. Felnin Celesten hit a double to bring home Everett's 8th and final run of the game.

Eugene continued to fight as they worked their way back into the game. Jean Carlos Sio and Jonah Cox led off the 7th inning with base hits. Charlie Szykowny singled to bring home his 4th run of the game and Parks Harber singled to right field to cut the lead down to 3.

In the 9th inning Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch to start off the inning and Parks Harber had an incredible at-bat where he worked a 9-pitch walk to bring the game-tying run to the plate. Unfortunately for the Ems, Calvin Schapira struck out the next 3 batters to bring the game final with Everett taking game 3 by a score of 8-5.

It was another great battle between these two teams and every game has been a nail-biter until the very end. In all 3 games, the losing team has had either the game-tying or go-ahead run to the plate in the final at-bat.

The Ems will now need to win tomorrow with their season on the line. A loss tomorrow would give the Frogs their 3rd NWL title but a win from the Ems would extend the series to Sunday for a winner-take-all championship game.

The Emeralds will now turn their attention to game 4. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM. Charlie McDaniel will get the starting nod for the Ems with Nick Payero on the mound for the Everett Aquasox.

