Sox Take Game Three of 2025 NWL Championship

Published on September 12, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Felnin Celesten of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Felnin Celesten of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Powered by 10 base hits - half of which went for extra bases - the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds during Game Three of the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group Northwest at Funko Field.

The Emeralds took a 3-0 lead three batters into the game. After Jean Carlos Sio reached on a fielding error and Jonah Cox successfully executed a bunt single, Charlie Szykowny belted a three-run home run to right center field for his first postseason homer.

Everett reduced the lead to two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Following Felnin Celesten's one-out walk, Jonny Farmelo tripled to left field to break the Frogs' goose egg. The triple was Farmelo's second of the season and first of the playoffs. Everett threatened with two outs in the next frame as Josh Caron and Carter Dorighi singled consecutively, but it was to no avail as a flyout kept the score 3-1.

Tying the ballgame in the bottom of the third inning was Farmelo, who demolished a two-run home run to right center field. AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt held the tie intact to recover from his early struggles, holding the Emeralds to six hits across five innings of work before turning the ball over to Jose Geraldo.

The AquaSox surged ahead in the bottom of the fifth inning, jumping out front 6-3. Celesten collected his second single of the afternoon and Matthew Ellis walked, creating an opportunity for Luis Suisbel. The switch-hitting infielder delivered, tripling to right field to score both runners. Suisbel scored during the next at-bat on a wild pitch.

Everett continued extending their lead in the bottom of the sixth, adding two more runs. With one out, Josh Caron walked and Dorighi walked to formulate a scoring threat. Charlie Pagliarini and Celesten capitalized on the opportunity as Pagliarini hit a sacrifice fly and Celesten knocked an RBI double for his third hit of the game.

Szykowny helped cut the Emeralds' deficit down in the top of the seventh, hitting an RBI single after Sio singled and Cox doubled. Trailing 8-4, Parks Harber contributed an RBI single to further reduce Everett's lead to only three runs.

Locking down the final three innings of the game to secure the 8-5 AquaSox victory were Casey Hintz and Calvin Schapira. Hintz hurled two shutout innings, striking out three while allowing no hits or walks, and Schapira struck out three in a scoreless top of the ninth. With their victory, Everett takes a 2-1 lead in the five-game Championship Series with two chances at home to secure the Northwest League crown.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 5 11 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 1 0 2 0 3 2 0 0 -- 8 10 2

WIN: Evan Truitt (1-0) LOSS: Cesar Perdomo (0-1) SAVE: Calvin Schapira (1)

EUGENE PITCHING: Perdomo (5.0), Strickland (1.0), Wolf (2.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.0), Geraldo (1.0), Hintz (2.0), Schapira (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Szykowny (1, 1st inning off Truitt, E, 2 on, 0 out).

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Farmelo (1, 3rd inning off Perdomo, 1 on, 0 out).

ATTENDANCE: 1,338

TIME: 2 Hours, 24 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their push for the 2025 Northwest League Championship presented by Leavitt Group Northwest tomorrow night at Funko Field! Game 4's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and with a win, the AquaSox would secure the Championship. Be loud, be proud, and buy your tickets now to cheer on the Frogs in their biggest game of the year!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.