Raleigh Named MLBPA Players Choice Awards' Player of the Year

Published on October 29, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







NEW YORK, NY: The Major League Baseball Players Association have named AquaSox alumni and current Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh as the Players Choice Award winner for both overall Player of the Year, and American League Outstanding Player.

Since 1992, the Players Choice Awards have honored outstanding on- and off-the-field performances and are on voted on by the players.

Raleigh is the first Mariners player to ever win "Player of the Year", and is the fourth different Seattle player to win "AL Outstanding Player", joining Alex Rodriguez (2x, 1996, '98), Ken Griffey Jr. (1997), and Ichiro Suzuki (2004).

Cal has now won two of the most prestigious awards voted on by his peers, taking home the Sporting News' MLB Player of the Year Award last week and winning the Players Choice Award Player of the Year today.







Northwest League Stories from October 29, 2025

Raleigh Named MLBPA Players Choice Awards' Player of the Year - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.