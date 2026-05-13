The ZOOperstars Are Coming to Everett Memorial Stadium

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Looking for big league laughs and family fun? Mark your calendars - the wildly popular ZOOperstars! are bringing their zany antics to historic Everett Memorial Stadium on May 23rd and 24th!

Known nationwide for their hilarious inflatable mascots with pun-filled names like Clammy Sosa, Shark McGwire, and Mackerel Jordan, the ZOOperstars! put on a one-of-a-kind show that's part dance routine, part slapstick comedy, and 100% pure entertainment.

From breakdancing sharks to belly-sliding alligators, the ZOOperstars! have been delighting crowds at ballparks across the country for more than two decades - and now they're ready to bring their inflatable antics back to Everett!

Come early, grab your favorite ballpark snack, and get ready to watch the ZOOperstars! take over between innings with skits, surprises, and hilarious hijinks that will keep fans of all ages laughing from the first pitch to the final out.

Bring the kids, bring the grandparents, bring the whole neighborhood - this is one game you won't want to miss!

Tickets are going fast, so grab yours today and join us for an unforgettable night of baseball and big laughs at Everett Memorial Stadium.







Northwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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